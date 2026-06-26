SpaceX to build 13-kilometer 'Starpipe' pipeline to Starbase in Texas

Pipeline enables on-site methane liquefaction

Right now, every Starship launch needs about 630,000 gallons of liquid methane, all trucked in. With the new pipeline, natural gas will flow straight to Starbase and get turned into liquid methane on-site, cutting delays and boosting efficiency.

Plus, since Starship is key for Moon and Mars missions (and launching tons of satellites), SpaceX has been snapping up oil and gas leases across Texas to make sure they never run low on fuel as their plans ramp up.