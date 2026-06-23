SpaceX to launch 1st 'Starfall' capsule today: What is it?

Return strategy

Safety features of the spacecraft

SpaceX plans to use the Starfall capsule for suborbital missions, in addition to long-term stays in LEO. The capsule doesn't have a propulsion system and can't deorbit itself. However, SpaceX has designed the spacecraft for safe expendability in case of any issues during its space or reentry journey. It uses nonhazardous inert cold gas (nitrogen) for attitude control and has no liquid propellants or hazardous substances on board.