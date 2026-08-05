SpaceX unveils NVIDIA-powered AI data centers in space

The Starmind AI1 satellite will use NVIDIA's latest computing hardware to process AI workloads in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX plans to power the first Starmind satellites with NVIDIA's Vera CPUs and Rubin GPUs, hardware the chipmaker recently positioned as part of its emerging space computing portfolio.

Elon Musk has also endorsed this partnership, saying that SpaceX is committed to using NVIDIA GPUs exclusively because "they are the best."