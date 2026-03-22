SpaceX vs Blue Origin: What's the satellite showdown about
Technology
SpaceX is urging US regulators to treat Blue Origin's orbital datacenter application (for up to 51,600 satellites) with the same tough standards as its own.
SpaceX worries Blue Origin could get an unfair advantage if its up to 51,600 satellites aren't reviewed as closely as SpaceX's own orbital datacenter application.
Why this clash matters
This clash isn't just company drama: it highlights how crowded space is getting.
Blue Origin wants to beam fast internet to businesses in remote areas, while Amazon and SpaceX are racing to connect the world too.
With thousands of satellites already orbiting and more on the way, the Federal Communications Commission has a real challenge: keeping things fair and safe up there for everyone.