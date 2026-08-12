SpaceXAI launches Grok Bot, an AI agent that works 24/7
What's the story
SpaceXAI and Cursor have announced the launch of Grok Bot, a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent app. The innovative tool is now available in beta for both Mac and iOS devices. The companies describe Grok Bot as a unique kind of AI teammate that can be assigned real work tasks. Each bot gets its own computer, enabling it to log into existing apps and services used by users.
Features
How to interact with Grok Bot
The bots powered by Grok can handle end-to-end tasks, only coming back for user approval when needed.
Users can interact with these bots "like a colleague," and the AI learns from conversations to improve over time.
The app is currently in beta on Mac and iOS, with Windows and Linux desktop versions also available. An Android version is expected to be launched soon.
Access
Limited access for now
Currently, access to Grok Bot is limited to SuperGrok Heavy, Cursor Ultra, and Cursor Teams Premium subscribers.
This restriction means that not all users can use the new AI agent app at this time.