SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 set for launch in early August
SpaceX has announced Starship Flight 10 will lift off from Texas no earlier than August 4, 2025.
This mission steps in after Ship 36 was lost during a test in June, and will feature Booster 16 with Ship 37, which is now in final checks.
Starship's journey this year
Starship's had a rough year, with failed launches and technical issues delaying big plans.
A propellant leak in May caused a vehicle breakup, and earlier engine failures also set things back.
Now all eyes are on Flight 10, which needs to prove upgrades actually work if SpaceX wants to advance its Mars ambitions or help NASA get back to the Moon.
Flight 10: A potential turning point for SpaceX
Flight 10 isn't just another test—it's make-or-break for showing Starship can survive launch and landing.
If successful, it puts SpaceX back on track for its ambitious Mars and lunar goals.
After recent setbacks, this flight could be the turning point everyone's waiting for.