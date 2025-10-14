SpaceX's Starship rocket completes its 1st mission successfully

Starship hits its main goals

Even with the crash, Starship hit its main goals: it deployed eight dummy Starlink satellites and pulled off an in-space engine restart before aiming for splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

These tests gave SpaceX valuable data on how their guidance systems and heat shields hold up—crucial steps as they work toward reusable rockets that could one day go to the Moon or Mars.

Every launch like this helps them get closer to making deep-space travel a reality.