SpaceX's Starship to attempt 1st-ever orbital flight September 28

SpaceX is gearing up for Starship's first-ever orbital flight on September 28, 2026, launching from Texas.

This time, it's not just a quick hop: Starship will reach 275km up, circle Earth for 10 hours, and splash down near Chile.

If all goes well, it could be a key hurdle toward demonstrating Starship's reusable design and bring us closer to more affordable space travel.