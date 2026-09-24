SpaceX's Starship to attempt 1st-ever orbital flight September 28
SpaceX is gearing up for Starship's first-ever orbital flight on September 28, 2026, launching from Texas.
This time, it's not just a quick hop: Starship will reach 275km up, circle Earth for 10 hours, and splash down near Chile.
If all goes well, it could be a key hurdle toward demonstrating Starship's reusable design and bring us closer to more affordable space travel.
Starship to deploy 26 Starlink V3
The Super Heavy booster will launch Starship and then try to land itself in the Gulf of Mexico (with some engine tweaks to avoid past issues).
Once in space, Starship will deploy 26 new Starlink V3 satellites, so expect better internet coverage soon!
They're also testing upgraded heat shields based on lessons learned from earlier flights.
If this mission succeeds, SpaceX could start using Starship for bigger payloads and more ambitious missions.