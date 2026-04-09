Sphere's moon projection honors NASA Artemis II orbit in Vegas
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission just finished orbiting the Moon, and Las Vegas is celebrating in style.
The giant Sphere venue has teamed up with NASA to light up its surface with a huge, realistic Moon projection, marking this big moment as the Orion spacecraft heads back to Earth for splashdown on Friday.
Sphere displays 3-D Orion, launch audio
The Sphere's display isn't just about cool visuals: it also features a 3-D model of Orion and launch sound bites from April 1.
This creative tribute highlights how people everywhere are rooting for space exploration, reminding us that big dreams like Artemis bring the world together.
The Sphere has shown off Earth, Mars, and the Moon before, but this time it's all about cheering on Artemis II.