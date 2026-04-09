Sphere's moon projection honors NASA Artemis II orbit in Vegas

Sphere displays 3-D Orion, launch audio

The Sphere's display isn't just about cool visuals: it also features a 3-D model of Orion and launch sound bites from April 1.

This creative tribute highlights how people everywhere are rooting for space exploration, reminding us that big dreams like Artemis bring the world together.

The Sphere has shown off Earth, Mars, and the Moon before, but this time it's all about cheering on Artemis II.