Spotify adds audio or video toggle, now available to everyone
Spotify is introducing a new feature that lets users choose between an audio-first experience or video-enhanced content.
Starting April 9, 2026, Family Plan managers can control whether they see things like Canvas visuals and video podcasts, and the broader setting change will roll out across the month.
This option was previously just for kids under 13 on Family Plan, but now it's open to everyone.
Disable videos in content and display
To turn off videos, go to "Content and display" in your Spotify app settings: you can easily toggle off Canvas and video podcasts there.
Family Plan managers can now set these preferences for any member of their plan, not just younger kids.
These changes come as Spotify keeps adding more video features (like music videos and video podcasts), but also wants to give people more control over how they listen and watch.