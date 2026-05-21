Spotify announces summer ticket reservation program to prioritize real fans
Technology
Spotify announced a ticket reservation program for top fans, a new way for its most dedicated listeners to snag tickets to upcoming shows before anyone else.
It's rolling out this summer and aims to make it easier for real fans (not scalpers) to see their favorite artists live, starting with select new tours.
Selected US fans get 2-ticket access
Spotify will use signals like streams, shares, and other activity to identify top fans, though the exact rules are still under wraps.
If you make the cut (US only, 18 and older), you'll get an email and an in-app notification giving you a 24-hour window to buy two tickets through a partner site.
You can even pick your preferred date, venue, and seats—just make sure your notifications are on so you don't miss out!