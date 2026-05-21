Spotify announces summer ticket reservation program to prioritize real fans

Selected US fans get 2-ticket access

Spotify will use signals like streams, shares, and other activity to identify top fans, though the exact rules are still under wraps.

If you make the cut (US only, 18 and older), you'll get an email and an in-app notification giving you a 24-hour window to buy two tickets through a partner site.

You can even pick your preferred date, venue, and seats—just make sure your notifications are on so you don't miss out!