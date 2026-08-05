Spotify surpasses 300M subscribers
What's the story
Spotify has announced that it has crossed the 300 million subscribers mark for the first time ever. The news comes as part of the company's Q2 earnings report, which also revealed a total of 777 million monthly active users (MAUs) on its platform. This is a 12% increase compared to last year. Despite raising subscription prices in several regions this year, Spotify's subscriber base grew by an impressive 9% during the quarter.
Financial growth
Revenue rose by 14% YoY
Spotify also reported quarterly revenue of €4.8 billion ($5.52 billion), marking a 14% increase from the previous year.
The company has been focusing on building artificial intelligence (AI) features in recent months.
It has launched tools to create personalized podcasts from different sources and even introduced an experimental desktop app with a NotebookLM-like feature in May.
Innovative collaborations
AI features in podcasts
Spotify has also added AI-powered Q&A and briefing generation features to its podcasts.
The company has partnered with ElevenLabs for an audiobook creation tool and struck a deal with music labels to allow users to create fan-generated remixes.
Last month, it launched a new conversational AI assistant that lets users control content on the app using prompts.
Controversy management
Controversial AI-generated music
Despite facing criticism for hosting AI-generated music, Spotify's subscriber count continues to grow.
To address user concerns, the company has introduced a verification system for artists and optional labeling for AI-generated music.
However, in the absence of effective systems to identify AI music, users are turning to alternative services like SoullessMusic.com and SlopTracker.