Spotify adds 'About the Song' to reveal stories behind tracks

Spotify has introduced a new feature called "About the Song," which gives users insights into the stories behind their favorite tracks. The feature provides short, swipeable story cards summarizing interesting details and behind-the-scenes moments from third-party sources. Users can rate these cards with a thumbs up or down, adding an interactive element to their listening experience.

User access How to access the new feature The "About the Song" feature is currently being rolled out in beta for premium users in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. To access this new feature, users need to go to the "Now Playing" screen and scroll down until they see the "About the Song" card on supported tracks. From there, they can swipe through to discover more about each track's story.

Feature expansion Spotify aims to enhance user experience with this feature In a blog post, Spotify said, "Music fans know the feeling: A song stops you in your tracks, and you immediately want to know more." The company believes that understanding the craft and context behind a song can deepen users' connection with their favorite music. This new feature is part of Spotify's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and set itself apart from competitors like Apple Music.

Advertisement