Spotify introduces Studio desktop app that creates personalized AI podcasts
Technology
Spotify just introduced Studio, a new desktop app that uses AI to make personalized podcast episodes for you.
Announced on May 21, 2026, Studio can pull from your listening habits and (if you let it) your personal data to create things like daily updates, email recaps, and even road-trip mixes, all in audio form.
Studio mixes calendar, inbox and notes
Studio stands out because it can mix information from your calendar, inbox, and notes into your podcasts, so you get content that actually fits your day.
Unlike other tools that only use what you upload, Studio taps into a wider range of sources.
It's rolling out soon in beta for users 18 and older across 20-plus regions as part of Spotify's bigger push into smart, AI-powered features.