Spotify launches 'Prompted Playlists' in new markets: How to use

Spotify has expanded its innovative "Prompted Playlists" feature to Premium subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and Sweden. The move comes after successful tests of the AI-powered tool in New Zealand and launches in the US and Canada. The new feature lets users create custom playlists by simply describing what they want to listen to with their own words.

User experience How to create a prompted playlist To use the feature, users just have to tap "Create" and select "Prompted Playlist," before entering any prompt in English. The tool is designed to understand themes like moods, aesthetics, and even memories. Users can be as broad or specific as they want with their prompts, covering musical eras, genres, activities, lyrics, instruments, or even asking for a playlist inspired by a TV show, movie, or personal milestone.

Playlist generation AI curates a personalized playlist Once a prompt is entered, Spotify's AI curates a personalized playlist based on the request. The system uses the user's listening history and takes into account current music and cultural trends. Each song in the playlist also comes with a short explanation that provides insight into why it was chosen for that particular collection of tracks.

User control Users can refine their playlists Users have the option to refine their playlists by adjusting their prompts or starting over. For those whose musical tastes are constantly changing, playlists can be set to auto-refresh on a daily or weekly basis. However, as this feature is still in beta, Spotify has warned that there may be changes based on user feedback and usage limits are currently in place.

