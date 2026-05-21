Spotify launches AI tools to create custom podcasts via GitHub Technology May 21, 2026

Spotify just dropped some cool AI tools that let you make your own podcasts by giving simple prompts: think, "Share my daily city updates, and tell me about local concerts from artists I love,".

You can generate and save these custom episodes using a new GitHub tool (launched in May 2026), and soon you'll be able to do it right in the Spotify app.