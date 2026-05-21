Spotify launches AI tools to create custom podcasts via GitHub
Spotify just dropped some cool AI tools that let you make your own podcasts by giving simple prompts: think, "Share my daily city updates, and tell me about local concerts from artists I love,".
You can generate and save these custom episodes using a new GitHub tool (launched in May 2026), and soon you'll be able to do it right in the Spotify app.
Spotify adds scheduled briefings, Voices Q&A
You can now schedule daily or weekly briefings, create one-off episodes on any topic, upload text or links, and even pick different voices for narration.
There's also a new AI Q and A feature for Premium mobile users in the US Sweden, and Ireland: just ask questions about podcast content or ask for podcast recommendations on specific topics.
Plus, creators get new tools for managing sponsorships and offering exclusive content through subscriptions.