Spotify launches ChatGPT-style AI for music discovery
What's the story
Spotify has introduced a new feature, "Talk to Spotify," that lets users interact with the app like they would with an AI chatbot. The feature, which is currently in beta, is available for Premium users aged 18 and above in the US, Ireland, and Sweden and only in English. It allows users explore specific songs, similar artists, or entire genres through a natural conversation.
User interaction
How the feature can help you
The "Talk to Spotify" feature is designed to improve user interaction by letting them create playlists, save songs, add tracks to their queue, or learn more about what they're listening to.
The company has given some examples of how this could be useful. For instance, a user could ask the app for new artists they haven't heard before or request specific songs with certain preferences like "just his recent stuff" or "make it more upbeat."
AI integration
AI DJ and playlist creation
The "Talk to Spotify" feature is the latest addition to the company's growing suite of AI-powered features.
These include an AI DJ that speaks in a synthetic voice and can now be engaged with directly, as well as AI-powered playlist creation through natural language prompts.
The platform also integrates with third-party AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, further enhancing its capabilities for users.
Expanded capabilities
Accessing information about podcasts and audiobooks
The "Talk to Spotify" feature isn't limited to music. It can also be used for other media content like podcasts and audiobooks.
Users can ask questions about the inspiration behind an album or find out what other books a particular author has written.
The feature is available on both the homepage and the "Now Playing" UI of the app, making it easily accessible for users.