Spotify launches 'fitness hub' with guided workouts

Spotify has announced the launch of a dedicated "Fitness" hub on its platform. The new section will feature workouts from popular wellness creators and exercise equipment maker Peloton. Users can access this content by either visiting the new hub or just by typing in the term "fitness" in the app's search bar.

Accessibility Fitness content available in audio and video formats The fitness content will be available in both audio and video formats on all Spotify apps, including mobile, desktop, and TVs. The initial launch of this feature will provide free and Premium users with access to a variety of playlists and instructional workout content from creators such as Yoga With Kassandra, Caitlin K'eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, and Chloe Ting among others.

Exclusive content Premium users get access to Peloton's workout classes The partnership with Peloton will give Spotify's Premium users in select markets access to over 1,400 ad-free, on-demand workout classes from some of its most popular instructors. The classes cover a wide range of categories such as strength, cardio, yoga, meditation and running among others. Notably, these classes don't require any special equipment from Peloton.

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Language options Content available in English, Spanish, and German The fitness content on Spotify is currently available in English, with some classes also offered in Spanish and German. Users can even download these classes for offline access. This move comes after the recent launch of Spotify's AI-powered Prompted Playlist feature, which saw an increase in demand for workout music among users.

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