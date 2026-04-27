Spotify launches 'fitness hub' with guided workouts
What's the story
Spotify has announced the launch of a dedicated "Fitness" hub on its platform. The new section will feature workouts from popular wellness creators and exercise equipment maker Peloton. Users can access this content by either visiting the new hub or just by typing in the term "fitness" in the app's search bar.
Accessibility
Fitness content available in audio and video formats
The fitness content will be available in both audio and video formats on all Spotify apps, including mobile, desktop, and TVs. The initial launch of this feature will provide free and Premium users with access to a variety of playlists and instructional workout content from creators such as Yoga With Kassandra, Caitlin K'eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, and Chloe Ting among others.
Exclusive content
Premium users get access to Peloton's workout classes
The partnership with Peloton will give Spotify's Premium users in select markets access to over 1,400 ad-free, on-demand workout classes from some of its most popular instructors. The classes cover a wide range of categories such as strength, cardio, yoga, meditation and running among others. Notably, these classes don't require any special equipment from Peloton.
Language options
Content available in English, Spanish, and German
The fitness content on Spotify is currently available in English, with some classes also offered in Spanish and German. Users can even download these classes for offline access. This move comes after the recent launch of Spotify's AI-powered Prompted Playlist feature, which saw an increase in demand for workout music among users.
User insight
Spotify's investment in fitness content backed by user data
Spotify's decision to invest in fitness content was backed by user data, with nearly 70% of its Premium subscribers working out monthly. The platform also hosts over 150 million fitness playlists. Participating creators will be able to use Spotify's existing monetization tools such as the Spotify Partner Program through this partnership, although details of the deal with Peloton remain undisclosed.