Spotify launches ElevenLabs AI tool to help authors self-publish audiobooks

Spotify expands languages and Audiobook+ features

Spotify isn't stopping there: they're adding support for 10 more languages like French, German, and Latin American Spanish.

Audiobook+ plans are also getting upgrades this year with higher listening limits, and new options for students and families are also coming in the future.

With more than 1 million Audiobook+ subscriptions, 700,000 titles in its library, and listening hours up 60% since last year, Spotify is clearly making moves to become your go-to spot for audiobooks.