Spotify launches ElevenLabs AI tool to help authors self-publish audiobooks
Spotify just dropped an AI-powered tool (built with ElevenLabs) that lets authors easily create and self-publish their own audiobooks.
Launching in June on Spotify for Authors, the beta will start with English, and the best part? Authors can use voice models that sound expressive and human-like and share their audiobooks anywhere, not just on Spotify.
Spotify expands languages and Audiobook+ features
Spotify isn't stopping there: they're adding support for 10 more languages like French, German, and Latin American Spanish.
Audiobook+ plans are also getting upgrades this year with higher listening limits, and new options for students and families are also coming in the future.
With more than 1 million Audiobook+ subscriptions, 700,000 titles in its library, and listening hours up 60% since last year, Spotify is clearly making moves to become your go-to spot for audiobooks.