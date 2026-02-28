Spotify introduces 'Audiobook Charts' to enhance content discovery

Spotify has launched a new feature, the Audiobook Charts, for its users in the US and UK. The weekly-updated charts provide insights into trending audiobooks based on real listening habits. Both free and Premium users can access these charts directly from the Audiobooks hub of the app. The move is aimed at improving content discovery on the platform and furthering Spotify's investment in audiobooks since officially supporting them in 2022.

User guide How to access audiobook charts To access the Audiobook Charts, users need to tap on Search, select the Audiobooks tile, and scroll down to "Dive deeper." Here they will find top picks across genres like romance, mystery/thriller, self-help, and sci-fi/fantasy among others. The feature is part of Spotify's ongoing efforts to make audiobooks as easy to discover as music or podcasts on its platform.

Growth trend Audiobooks gaining traction on Spotify The introduction of Audiobook Charts comes as audiobooks continue to gain traction on Spotify. The platform has already introduced features like Page Match, which syncs print/e-books with audio, and Recaps, quick audio summaries. Duncan Bruce from Spotify said, "As we've proven with Music and Podcasts Charts, when content is easier to access, discover, and enjoy, the demand grows."

