Spotify now lets AI agents create and upload podcasts
By Mudit Dube
May 08, 2026 12:54 pm
What's the story
Spotify has announced a new command-line tool, "Save to Spotify," for saving AI-generated podcasts directly into the app. The feature works with AI agents like OpenClaw, Claude Code, or OpenAI Codex. It is especially useful for users who use their preferred AI to create audio summaries and personal podcasts on a specific topic after researching it.
User guide
How to use the new feature
To use the new feature, users need to download and install the Save to Spotify CLI from GitHub. Once installed, they can prompt their AI agent as usual but add "and save to Spotify" at the end. This will automatically save their AI-generated content in their podcast feed on Spotify. The feature was announced by Spotify in a recent blog post.