Spotify now lets you add notes to playlists
What's the story
Spotify has launched a new feature called "Playlist Notes," allowing users to add their own thoughts and context to the songs, podcast episodes, and audiobooks in their playlists. This follows the introduction of "User Notes" last month, which let people add personal notes for individual tracks. The new feature is part of Spotify's broader effort to make the app more social and personalized.
User guide
How to use Playlist Notes
To use Playlist Notes, users need to open a playlist they own or collaborate on in the mobile app.
After that, they have to tap the three dots next to a track, podcast episode, or audiobook and select "add note."
Once saved, anyone with access to the playlist can view these notes.
This way, listeners can share their thoughts about why a particular song reminds them of someone or evokes specific memories.
Editorial insight
Editorial playlists also get notes
Spotify is also bringing the Playlist Notes feature to its own editorial playlists.
This means Spotify's editors can now add notes explaining their song choices.
The feature will first be available on some of Spotify's biggest playlists, including Today's Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop.
Editor profiles
Editor Profiles launched
Along with the Playlist Notes feature, Spotify is also introducing a new profile feature for its editors.
The Editor Profiles will show an editor's top tracks and albums, as well as the playlists they work on.
This will give listeners more insight into the people behind Spotify's curated recommendations.
Feature rollout
Availability and market expansion
The user-created notes feature is being rolled out on iOS and Android devices in over 100 markets.
Meanwhile, editor notes and profiles are available to free and premium users aged 16 and above in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
These updates are part of Spotify's strategy to differentiate itself from competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music.