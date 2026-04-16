Spotify now lets you buy physical books

Spotify has expanded its services to include the sale of physical books. The new feature, which is available in the US and UK, comes from a partnership with Bookshop.org, an online marketplace that supports local independent bookstores. Users can now purchase printed books directly through the Spotify app on their Android devices. iOS users will get access next week.

Feature details How it works The new feature, which is available on audiobook pages in the app, includes a button that says "Get a copy for your bookshelf." When clicked, it takes users to Bookshop's website where they can buy the book. Bookshop.org handles pricing, inventory management, and shipping. This move not only gives users a chance to buy physical books but also supports local independent bookstores at the same time.

Strategic move Competing with major booksellers The launch of physical book sales on Spotify puts the company in direct competition with major booksellers. It also fits into its larger profitability strategy, which includes raising subscription prices in the US and Europe. Along with this new feature, Spotify has also expanded its "Page Match" feature to over 30 languages including French, German, and Swedish.

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