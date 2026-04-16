Spotify now lets you buy physical books
What's the story
Spotify has expanded its services to include the sale of physical books. The new feature, which is available in the US and UK, comes from a partnership with Bookshop.org, an online marketplace that supports local independent bookstores. Users can now purchase printed books directly through the Spotify app on their Android devices. iOS users will get access next week.
Feature details
How it works
The new feature, which is available on audiobook pages in the app, includes a button that says "Get a copy for your bookshelf." When clicked, it takes users to Bookshop's website where they can buy the book. Bookshop.org handles pricing, inventory management, and shipping. This move not only gives users a chance to buy physical books but also supports local independent bookstores at the same time.
Strategic move
Competing with major booksellers
The launch of physical book sales on Spotify puts the company in direct competition with major booksellers. It also fits into its larger profitability strategy, which includes raising subscription prices in the US and Europe. Along with this new feature, Spotify has also expanded its "Page Match" feature to over 30 languages including French, German, and Swedish.
Feature expansion
New features on Spotify
The "Page Match" feature lets users scan a page from a physical or e-book with their smartphone camera. It then analyzes the content and takes them to the same point in an audiobook. 62% of titles matched with this feature on Spotify are ones that users had never listened to before. The company has also launched "Audiobook Recaps," short audio summaries tailored to a user's last point in the story, on Android devices.