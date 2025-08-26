Spotify now lets you DM friends, but there's a catch

How to use the new feature

Everything you share or receive lands in a new Messages inbox, making it easy to find recommendations later.

You can chat one-on-one with texts and emojis, with messages protected by industry-standard encryption.

Want control? You can accept or reject requests, block people, report sketchy content or accounts, or even opt out of DMs entirely.

Spotify says they're scanning for harmful material too—so sharing stays fun and safe.