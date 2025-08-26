Spotify now lets you DM friends, but there's a catch
Spotify just dropped a direct messaging feature so you can share your favorite tracks, podcasts, or audiobooks right inside the app.
Rolling out in select countries for users 16 and up (both Free and Premium), it's super simple—just tap the share icon while listening and pick someone from your plan or past group sessions like Jams or Blends.
How to use the new feature
Everything you share or receive lands in a new Messages inbox, making it easy to find recommendations later.
You can chat one-on-one with texts and emojis, with messages protected by industry-standard encryption.
Want control? You can accept or reject requests, block people, report sketchy content or accounts, or even opt out of DMs entirely.
Spotify says they're scanning for harmful material too—so sharing stays fun and safe.