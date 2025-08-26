Tonight: Crescent moon, Mars to appear close together in sky
Tonight, August 26, 2025, look west after sunset for a cool cosmic meetup: the slender crescent Moon and Mars will appear close together in the sky, all set against the backdrop of Virgo.
You'll only have about an hour to catch this pairing before they dip below the horizon.
How to spot the 2 celestial bodies
Right after sunset, Mars sits less than 10 degrees above the western horizon with an 11% lit crescent Moon about six degrees to its lower left—think one fist apart for Mars and half a fist for the Moon.
Find a spot with an open view of the west for your best shot at seeing them.
Look out for these other celestial objects
Keep an eye out for Spica—the brightest star in Virgo—just above and left of the Moon, and Porrima near Mars.
By tomorrow night, the Moon will have moved past Mars and Spica, continuing toward a meeting with Antares in Scorpius on 31 August.