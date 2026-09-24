Spotify partners with Meta's Muse AI for audio playback control
Technology
Spotify just joined forces with Meta's Muse AI, making it easier to control your music, podcasts, and audiobooks through conversational requests.
Now you can ask Muse to play songs for your workout, set the vibe for a road trip based on your destination, or even manage playlists.
Create playlists, schedule music, create podcasts
Muse AI also lets you add tracks or create new playlists by just saying what you want.
You can schedule music to start during your morning routine or study sessions.
Plus, if you jot down notes or briefings, Muse can turn them into audio podcasts saved straight to your Spotify Library, so everything's ready when you are.