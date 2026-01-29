Spotify payouts to music industry hit record $11B in 2025

Spotify has announced that it paid over $11 billion to the music industry in 2025. The amount is $1 billion more than what it paid last year. According to the company, this sum accounts for nearly 30% of the total revenue generated by the recording industry. However, it's worth noting that this figure only includes royalties and doesn't account for merchandise sales or ticket revenues.

Payout breakdown Royalty distribution and independent artists Spotify clarified that the $11 billion isn't directly paid to musicians or artists. Instead, it goes to "rightsholders," including labels, distributors, and publishers. The company also admitted it doesn't know how much of this money actually reaches the hands of artists. However, it did reveal that about half of these royalties were paid to independent artists and labels in 2025.

Future plans Spotify's commitment to transparency and artist support Spotify has also promised to introduce "new solutions" to tackle issues such as scams, artist impersonation, and spam content. The company acknowledged that "AI is being exploited by bad actors to flood streaming services with low-quality slop," in a bid to steal revenue from real artists. It also plans changes in artist verification as part of these efforts.

Advertisement