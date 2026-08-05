Spotify Premium Rewards program debuts in India: Check benefits
What's the story
Spotify has launched a new initiative called Premium Rewards in India. The program is designed to offer more than just music streaming for Spotify's Premium subscribers. It bundles exclusive offers from partner brands with access to invite-only experiences, giving eligible users additional perks as part of their subscription. The rewards program is now live and will be updated regularly with new offers and experiences over time.
Program details
Premium Rewards offers discounts, curated offers
Premium Rewards is a limited-edition program designed exclusively for Spotify Premium subscribers in India.
The initiative gives users access to discounts and curated offers from several lifestyle and travel brands, as well as invitations to exclusive events and cultural experiences.
Shipra Srivastava, Head of Marketing at Spotify India, said the company wanted its Premium subscribers to enjoy benefits beyond the app by connecting them with brands, artists, and experiences aligned with their interests.
Brand collaborations
Partnerships with various brands for exclusive offers
As part of the Premium Rewards program, Spotify has partnered with several brands including MakeMyTrip, Tira, Nykaa, AJIO Luxe, Gully Labs, and Airbnb.
Apart from partner offers, Premium subscribers will also get access to invite-only experiences such as live events and intimate listening sessions.
The list of rewards is expected to expand over time with new partner offers and experiences being added regularly.
User access
How to access rewards and eligibility
Eligible users can visit a dedicated microsite to browse available offers and redeem rewards.
The company says the rewards are available to all Spotify Premium subscribers in India, subject to applicable terms and availability.
The microsite will be updated regularly as new offers and experiences are added.
This move by Spotify is part of a growing trend among subscription services extending benefits beyond their core offerings.
Expanded benefits
Transforming the subscription experience
With Premium Rewards, Spotify is positioning its Premium membership as a gateway to travel, shopping, and lifestyle perks.
The company is also giving subscribers the chance to participate in exclusive music-focused events and artist experiences.
This initiative transforms Spotify Premium into a membership with added lifestyle advantages, instead of just being a music subscription service.