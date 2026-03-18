Spotify Premium users are getting ads, and it's not intentional
Spotify Premium users got a surprise when ads started playing, even though they pay for an ad-free experience.
The glitch hit all kinds of devices, from phones to smart speakers, and kicked off a flood of complaints online.
Even after Spotify tried to patch things up, the issue stuck around for many.
Spotify rolls out fix but some still facing issues
Spotify admitted this was a new bug (not the old one) and rolled out a fix. They suggested logging out and back in a couple of times to help resync accounts.
Still, some users said the ads kept coming, which was especially frustrating for those shelling out $11.99 a month expecting zero interruptions.
Users asking for refunds
A lot of Premium subscribers feel shortchanged and have started asking for refunds since they're paying for ad-free music but still getting ads.
While Spotify is working on it, not everyone's problem has been fixed yet, leaving plenty of users annoyed with the service right now.