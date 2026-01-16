Spotify raises subscription prices once again

Spotify has announced a price hike for its subscription plan in the United States, marking the third increase in three years. The monthly fee for the individual premium plan will now be $12.99, up from last year's $11.99 and $9.99 just a few years ago. Duo subscribers will see their rates go up to $18.99 per month from $16.99, while family plans will rise from $19.99 to $21.99 per month.

Student plan update Spotify's student plans also see a price increase Even Spotify's student plans are witnessing a price hike, with eligible users now having to pay $6.99 per month for their subscription. The changes are not limited to the US market but are also being implemented in Estonia and Latvia. However, other regions of the world will not be affected by these adjustments at this time.

Pricing comparison Spotify's price hike makes it the costliest music streaming service The latest price changes have made Spotify the most expensive mainstream music streaming service. YouTube and Apple both charge $10.99 for their individual plans, along with cheaper options for students and families than what Spotify is now offering. This has raised questions about the company's pricing strategy in comparison to its competitors in the industry.

Advertisement

Value explanation Spotify's justification for the price hike In a blog post announcing the changes, Spotify said that the new prices "reflect the value" it believes it delivers to users. The company has been diversifying its offerings by investing heavily in podcast rights. However, some critics argue that these additions may not be what all users want, especially those looking specifically for music streaming services.

Advertisement