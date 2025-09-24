This integration is currently only available on desktop apps

Spotify rejoins this popular DJ app after 5 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:59 pm Sep 24, 202507:59 pm

What's the story

After a five-year hiatus, Spotify has rejoined forces with Algoriddim's popular DJ app, djay. The integration allows Spotify Premium subscribers to log in and stream their playlists directly from the Mac and Windows versions of the software. However, it's worth noting that this integration is currently only available on desktop apps and there has been no word on its availability for mobile apps yet.