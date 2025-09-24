Spotify rejoins this popular DJ app after 5 years
What's the story
After a five-year hiatus, Spotify has rejoined forces with Algoriddim's popular DJ app, djay. The integration allows Spotify Premium subscribers to log in and stream their playlists directly from the Mac and Windows versions of the software. However, it's worth noting that this integration is currently only available on desktop apps and there has been no word on its availability for mobile apps yet.
Past integration
The roadblock that ended the partnership in 2020
The partnership between Spotify and Algoriddim was once a popular choice among DJs. However, in 2020, Spotify cut off the integration over alleged licensing issues. The company's Terms of Service explicitly prohibit mixing Spotify songs, leading to the end of this collaboration. But now it seems those roadblocks have been resolved as Spotify is back in the djay app.
User advantages
Spotify integration now available for free users of djay
The renewed partnership between Spotify and Algoriddim is a boon for users of the free version of the djay app. While a Pro subscription offers additional features like hardware integration and effects, even free users can now enjoy Spotify's extensive music library on their DJing software. This development comes after Algoriddim had previously integrated with Tidal, SoundCloud, and Apple Music in the years since Spotify's withdrawal.