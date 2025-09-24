Next Article
Spotify now lets you mix your music in DJ apps
Technology
Spotify just rolled out a cool new feature: if you're a Premium user, you can now plug your Spotify library right into DJ apps like rekordbox, Serato, and djay.
That means making mixes or party playlists is way easier—no more switching between apps.
This is live in 51 countries for now.
Other recent upgrades on Spotify
This update follows other recent Spotify upgrades, like lossless streaming, smart filters, and in-app messaging.
It's all about giving users more control and making the whole listening (and mixing) experience smoother and more fun.