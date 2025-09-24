AI startups need more than 'good vibes' to succeed: Zhuo
Julie Zhuo, former Facebook design VP and now co-founder of AI analytics startup Sundial, thinks a lot of today's AI startups are getting by on "good instincts and good vibes alone"—but not much else.
She's worried that without solid data infrastructure, these companies won't be able to spot or fix problems once their rapid growth slows down.
'Hype fades, real challenges show up'
Zhuo believes relying only on gut feeling isn't enough for long-term success. She uses the framework: "diagnose with data, treat with design."
She's been vocal about the need for tech companies to balance quick wins with sustainable management—especially as hype fades and real challenges show up.
Zhuo's career and contributions
Starting as Facebook's first intern in 2006, Zhuo climbed up to become VP of product design and helped the platform grow from 10 million users to over 2 billion.
She also wrote "The Making of a Manager" (2019), sharing her lessons for the next generation of leaders.