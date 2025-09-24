AI startups need more than 'good vibes' to succeed: Zhuo Technology Sep 24, 2025

Julie Zhuo, former Facebook design VP and now co-founder of AI analytics startup Sundial, thinks a lot of today's AI startups are getting by on "good instincts and good vibes alone"—but not much else.

She's worried that without solid data infrastructure, these companies won't be able to spot or fix problems once their rapid growth slows down.