Spotify now lets you see music videos on Apple TV
What's the story
Spotify has unveiled a revamped version of its Apple TV app, promising a "faster, smarter, more visual experience." The updated app brings features from the mobile version and introduces video podcasts and music videos. The firmware is now available for download via Apple's App Store, with automatic updates rolling out by mid-November.
User feedback
Addressing user concerns
The previous version of Spotify's tvOS app was criticized by users for its poor navigation and missing features, which were already available on the Google TV version. However, these issues seem to be addressed in the latest update. The revamped app also brings features like queue management, seamless playback, song lyrics display, and access to Spotify DJ.
Feature expansion
Music and video podcasts
While the US and Canada are yet to get music videos on Spotify, the feature is now available in 97 markets worldwide, albeit with a limited catalog for Spotify Premium subscribers. The new tvOS app also supports video podcasts, which will be available in a similar way as music videos.
Connectivity features
Improved connectivity and podcast expansion
The updated app also allows users to control playback on their Apple TV using their smartphone or tablet via Spotify Connect. This feature is part of a wider effort by the company to enhance user experience across devices. Earlier this October, Spotify's podcast studio announced a partnership with Netflix and The Ringer to bring 16 video podcast series starting in 2026.