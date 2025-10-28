Spotify now lets you see music videos on Apple TV

Spotify has unveiled a revamped version of its Apple TV app, promising a "faster, smarter, more visual experience." The updated app brings features from the mobile version and introduces video podcasts and music videos. The firmware is now available for download via Apple's App Store, with automatic updates rolling out by mid-November.

User feedback Addressing user concerns The previous version of Spotify's tvOS app was criticized by users for its poor navigation and missing features, which were already available on the Google TV version. However, these issues seem to be addressed in the latest update. The revamped app also brings features like queue management, seamless playback, song lyrics display, and access to Spotify DJ.

Feature expansion Music and video podcasts While the US and Canada are yet to get music videos on Spotify, the feature is now available in 97 markets worldwide, albeit with a limited catalog for Spotify Premium subscribers. The new tvOS app also supports video podcasts, which will be available in a similar way as music videos.