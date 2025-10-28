Is Elon Musk's Grokipedia copying articles from Wikipedia?

Elon Musk 's xAI has launched Grokipedia , a Wikipedia-like online encyclopedia. Grokipedia claims its entries have been fact-checked by the platform's AI tool, Grok. However, this has raised questions over its reliability, since it is known to generate false information. Despite Musk's promise of a "massive improvement" over Wikipedia with Grokipedia, some articles appear to have directly lifted content from Wikipedia. For instance, the MacBook Air page reads: "The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License."

Concerns Users can't edit pages on Grokipedia yet The platform bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, with a simple homepage dominated by a search bar and basic entries structured with headings, subheadings, and citations. However, unlike Wikipedia, users can't edit pages on Grokipedia yet. A prominent "edit" button only appeared on select pages but didn't allow for user suggestions or changes.

Controversial entries Grokipedia's take on climate change differs from Wikipedia Grokipedia's take on climate change differs from Wikipedia's. While the latter notes a "nearly unanimous scientific consensus that the climate is warming and that this is caused by human activities," Grokipedia's entry only mentions "unanimous" in one paragraph. It cites the critics who argue that claims of near-unanimous scientific consensus on anthropogenic causes dominating recent climate change, overstate agreement due to selective categorization in literature reviews.