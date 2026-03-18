This new Spotify feature is built for audiophiles
What's the story
Spotify has launched a new feature called "Exclusive Mode" in its Windows app. The update is aimed at audiophiles looking for the best possible sound quality. Exclusive Mode gives the Spotify app complete control over your device's audio processing, ensuring optimal playback. The company explains that without this mode, your computer might alter audio before it reaches your Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), by resampling it or mixing other system sounds in.
User access
How to enable Exclusive Mode
Currently, Exclusive Mode is only available to Spotify Premium users on Windows. However, the company has promised that it will also be added to the Mac app in a future release. To use this new feature, users need to go into their settings in the Windows Spotify app and select "Playback." Here they can choose their audio device from the "Output" options and enable "Exclusive Mode."
Feature restrictions
The feature comes with some limitations
While Exclusive Mode promises improved sound quality, it does come with some limitations. When enabled, audio from other apps won't play and Spotify's automix and crossfade features will also be disabled. The feature was introduced after users on Spotify's community forums had been requesting bit-perfect playback through an exclusive mode similar to those offered by other streaming services like Tidal and Amazon Music.