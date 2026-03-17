Don't like Spotify's recommendations? Now you can fix them
What's the story
Spotify has announced a new feature, Taste Profile, which is currently in beta testing for Premium subscribers in New Zealand. The tool gives users the ability to see and edit their listening habits as interpreted by the platform's algorithm. It collects data from music, podcasts, and audiobooks consumed by users on Spotify. This includes everything from favorite artists to workout playlists.
User interaction
How to use the Taste Profile feature
To use the Taste Profile feature, users simply have to tap on their profile picture. This will show them their listening habits and preferences. If you want more of a specific vibe or artist, you can just ask for it using simple prompts. You can also flag content that doesn't match your taste. The changes will then be used to influence recommendations and what appears on your Spotify homepage, possibly affecting personalized playlists like Discover Weekly and Made For You.
Market rollout
The feature is currently in beta testing
The Taste Profile beta is preparing to launch for Premium users in New Zealand, with plans for an unspecified expansion to other markets. The feature complements another Spotify tool, Prompted Playlists, which creates playlists based on text descriptions. This shows Spotify's commitment to creating a more personalized listening experience, something over 80% of users say they value.