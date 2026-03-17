Don't like Spotify's recommendations? Now you can fix them

User interaction

How to use the Taste Profile feature

To use the Taste Profile feature, users simply have to tap on their profile picture. This will show them their listening habits and preferences. If you want more of a specific vibe or artist, you can just ask for it using simple prompts. You can also flag content that doesn't match your taste. The changes will then be used to influence recommendations and what appears on your Spotify homepage, possibly affecting personalized playlists like Discover Weekly and Made For You.