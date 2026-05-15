Spotify adopts Apple video podcast tech for easier cross-platform distribution
What's the story
Spotify has announced its decision to adopt Apple's HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) video technology, a move that will enhance the video experience on Apple Podcasts. The integration will allow Spotify-hosted shows to distribute and monetize their video podcasts on Apple Podcasts without any changes to their existing setups. This development is expected to expand the reach of creators across platforms.
Tech benefits
HLS tech will enhance user experience
The integration of HLS technology into Spotify will ensure a seamless video experience for listeners, irrespective of their internet connection. The tech automatically adjusts the quality of the video in real-time according to network speed, be it fast Wi-Fi at home or cellular data. This way, users can enjoy smooth playback with minimal buffering and sudden drops in video quality.
Future developments
New monetization opportunities for creators
Spotify plans to roll out the HLS upgrades later this year. The company has also announced new ways for creators to earn money, such as direct sales and new partner integrations. This move is part of Spotify's continuous efforts to improve its platform and provide more opportunities for podcast creators to monetize their content.
Distribution ease
Simplified distribution and monetization for podcast creators
In another major development, Spotify is simplifying the process of distributing and monetizing video content across platforms for podcast creators. The company has announced that creators using hosting providers like Libsyn, Podigee, Audioboom, Audiomeans, and Podspace can now publish their video podcasts directly on Spotify. They can also earn revenue through the Spotify Partner Program. This move is already live after being announced earlier this year.
Growth strategy
Spotify's continued push into video podcasting
Spotify has been focusing on video podcasting since it first launched the feature in 2020. Earlier this year, the platform expanded access for creators by lowering requirements for video monetization. As of November 2025, nearly half a million shows and over 390 million users had streamed a video podcast on Spotify. This shows the platform's commitment to growing the podcasting industry and meeting user demand for visual content.