Spotify adopts Apple video podcast tech for easier cross-platform distribution

Spotify has announced its decision to adopt Apple's HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) video technology, a move that will enhance the video experience on Apple Podcasts. The integration will allow Spotify-hosted shows to distribute and monetize their video podcasts on Apple Podcasts without any changes to their existing setups. This development is expected to expand the reach of creators across platforms.

Tech benefits HLS tech will enhance user experience The integration of HLS technology into Spotify will ensure a seamless video experience for listeners, irrespective of their internet connection. The tech automatically adjusts the quality of the video in real-time according to network speed, be it fast Wi-Fi at home or cellular data. This way, users can enjoy smooth playback with minimal buffering and sudden drops in video quality.

Future developments New monetization opportunities for creators Spotify plans to roll out the HLS upgrades later this year. The company has also announced new ways for creators to earn money, such as direct sales and new partner integrations. This move is part of Spotify's continuous efforts to improve its platform and provide more opportunities for podcast creators to monetize their content.

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Distribution ease Simplified distribution and monetization for podcast creators In another major development, Spotify is simplifying the process of distributing and monetizing video content across platforms for podcast creators. The company has announced that creators using hosting providers like Libsyn, Podigee, Audioboom, Audiomeans, and Podspace can now publish their video podcasts directly on Spotify. They can also earn revenue through the Spotify Partner Program. This move is already live after being announced earlier this year.

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