Next Article
Technology • Jul 07, 2025
Spotify unveils 'Jam,' a social in-car feature for Android Auto
Spotify just dropped its "Jam" feature for Android Auto, letting drivers and passengers build playlists together on the go.
Passengers can hop into the session by scanning a QR code and add their favorite tracks in real time—perfect for those long drives with friends.
The driver still has final say over what plays, so things don't get too chaotic.
TL;DR
'Downloaded' tab and floating search button also added
The update also brings an easier way to find your offline music with a new "Downloaded" tab, plus a floating Search button if you want to pick tracks manually (no more relying only on voice commands).
These features are rolling out gradually via the Play Store, so keep an eye out if you don't see them yet.