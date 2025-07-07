iOS 26 transforms AirPods into a creator's toolkit

TL;DR

Studio-quality audio recording and remote camera control

With the new update, your AirPods can record cleaner audio using Voice Isolation to cut out background noise.

This works with Apple's Camera app, Voice Memos, and even third-party apps like Ferrite or Logic Pro.

Plus, you can take photos or videos on your iPhone or iPad just by pressing the AirPods stem—no need to touch your phone.

Other improvements for AirPods

Calls on FaceTime, Zoom, or Webex sound clearer thanks to improved microphones.

There's also a beta feature that pauses music if you fall asleep wearing your AirPods.

And if you use CarPlay, a new option keeps audio in your headphones instead of switching to car speakers.

How to get these features

You'll need both iOS 26 and the latest AirPods firmware for all these perks.

The public rollout is expected in fall 2025.