Next Article

Technology • Jul 06, 2025 AI matches human skill in detecting online sentiments

A new study finds that big AI models like GPT-4 are now comparable to people at picking up on things like mood, political leanings, emotional intensity, and even sarcasm in text.

Researchers tested seven top AIs—including Gemini and Llama—on 100 text samples with help from 33 human participants.

Both humans and AIs still struggle a bit with sarcasm, but the speed and consistency of these models could be a game-changer for fields like journalism and public health.