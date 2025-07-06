Next Article
Technology • Jul 06, 2025
Massive 65-Foot asteroid to skim Earth today
Heads up, space fans! NASA says asteroid 2025 MN88 will zoom past Earth today (July 6).
It's about the size of a bus—20 meters wide—and flying at over 28,000km/h.
Even though it'll come pretty close (about 459,000km away), scientists say there's no danger to us.
TL;DR
MN88 is not a threat to us
Not this time. NASA only labels asteroids as "dangerous" if they're bigger than 150 meters and get within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth—MN88 is way smaller and farther out.
Meanwhile, ISRO (India's space agency) is stepping up its own planetary defense work and teaming up with agencies like NASA and ESA to keep an eye on bigger threats in the future.