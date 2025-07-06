Massive 65-Foot asteroid to skim Earth today

TL;DR

MN88 is not a threat to us

Not this time. NASA only labels asteroids as "dangerous" if they're bigger than 150 meters and get within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth—MN88 is way smaller and farther out.

Meanwhile, ISRO (India's space agency) is stepping up its own planetary defense work and teaming up with agencies like NASA and ESA to keep an eye on bigger threats in the future.