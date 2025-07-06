AI robots: The new weed killers and farm hands
Aigen just dropped the Element gen2, a fully autonomous, solar-powered robot that zaps weeds without using any chemicals.
Teaming up with Bowles Farming Company, these bots will hit cotton fields in 2025 and now work on soy and sugar beet too—helping farmers deal with labor shortages and herbicide-resistant weeds.
Element gen2 covers up to 20 acres
After over 10,000 hours in the field, this version is bigger and packs 50% more solar power thanks to an upgraded battery.
Its onboard AI uses stereo depth sensors to spot and remove weeds precisely, covering up to 20 acres on tough farm terrain—all without needing a pit stop.
Aiming to replace herbicides and manual weeding
Element gen2 costs $50,000 per unit (shipping starts in 2026).
For farmers, it's a greener, cost-saving swap for herbicides or manual weeding.
Plus, it's already been tested on real farms—cutting down chemical use while aiming to maintain productivity.