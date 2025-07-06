AI robots: The new weed killers and farm hands

TL;DR

Element gen2 covers up to 20 acres

After over 10,000 hours in the field, this version is bigger and packs 50% more solar power thanks to an upgraded battery.

Its onboard AI uses stereo depth sensors to spot and remove weeds precisely, covering up to 20 acres on tough farm terrain—all without needing a pit stop.

Aiming to replace herbicides and manual weeding

Element gen2 costs $50,000 per unit (shipping starts in 2026).

For farmers, it's a greener, cost-saving swap for herbicides or manual weeding.

Plus, it's already been tested on real farms—cutting down chemical use while aiming to maintain productivity.