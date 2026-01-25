Spotify's new prompted playlists: Make custom playlists just by typing what you want
Spotify just dropped a cool new feature for Premium users in the US and Canada—Prompted Playlists.
Now, you can build playlists simply by typing prompts like "warm acoustic songs for a slow Sunday morning" or "get focused at work with instrumental electronica."
It's a step up from the AI Playlist, which launched previously, giving you more control and flexibility.
What's different and how to use it
Prompted Playlists uses your entire listening history, trending tracks, and even cultural moments to pick songs that fit your vibe.
You can filter by genre, view one-line notes explaining why songs were chosen, and easily share playlist links so friends with Premium can get their own version.
To try it out: head to Your Library > Create > Prompted Playlist, type your prompt, and hit Generate. Just note there are some usage limits for now.