Spotify's new prompted playlists: Make custom playlists just by typing what you want

What's different and how to use it

Prompted Playlists uses your entire listening history, trending tracks, and even cultural moments to pick songs that fit your vibe.

You can filter by genre, view one-line notes explaining why songs were chosen, and easily share playlist links so friends with Premium can get their own version.

To try it out: head to Your Library > Create > Prompted Playlist, type your prompt, and hit Generate. Just note there are some usage limits for now.