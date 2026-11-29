India's DIGIT platform bug puts data of billions at risk
What's the story
India's Digital Infrastructure for Governance (Impact and Transformation), or DIGIT, a free e-government platform, has been found to have a critical SQL injection vulnerability. First reported by The Register, the flaw is rated 9.3 on the CVSS scale. It affects thousands of organizations and puts the data of up to two billion citizens at risk.
Platform prevalence
Over 20,000 local government entities use DIGIT
DIGIT is a modular suite that provides common services like authentication and payment collection.
It is widely used in India, with all state and union territory governments using the platform. Over 20,000 local government entities also use DIGIT.
The platform has also been exported to 9 other countries including Mozambique, Liberia, Senegal, Nigeria, Burundi, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka under India's "digital public goods" policy.
Security risk
SQL injection flaw could be exploited by attackers
The SQL injection flaw in DIGIT allows "improper neutralization of user supplied input while constructing SQL queries and execution in the affected User and Access Control Service components."
An unauthenticated remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending specially crafted input through the affected API endpoint to the targeted system, according to CERT-IN.
Successful exploitation could allow arbitrary SQL queries execution, potentially leading to unauthorized disclosure, modification, or deletion of database information on the targeted system.
Patch details
eGov India has released source code for an update
eGov India, the agency responsible for DIGIT's development, has released source code for an update that fixes the SQL injection flaw.
The patch is crucial as local government users of DIGIT usually access it as SaaS through large implementations run by national or state governments.
Over 1,000 deployments are live across various cities and other entities.
These organizations now need to prioritize patching DIGIT along with other widely used technologies that suddenly require urgent security updates.