DIGIT is a modular suite that provides common services like authentication and payment collection.

It is widely used in India, with all state and union territory governments using the platform. Over 20,000 local government entities also use DIGIT.

The platform has also been exported to 9 other countries including Mozambique, Liberia, Senegal, Nigeria, Burundi, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka under India's "digital public goods" policy.