Stanford Associate Professor Sarah Peluse wins 2026 SASTRA-Ramanujan Award
Technology
Associate Professor of Mathematics at Stanford University Sarah Peluse just won the 2026 SASTRA-Ramanujan Award for her impressive work in analytic number theory.
Along with major recognition in the math world, she will receive $10,000 and a citation.
The award will be presented this December on Ramanujan's birthday at SASTRA Campus.
Peluse 1st student of Kannan Soundarajan
Peluse is the first student of her Ph.D. adviser, Kannan Soundarajan, to earn this award, a special milestone for both.
The jury also gave a shoutout to SASTRA University for keeping Ramanujan's legacy alive by preserving his house and running a dedicated museum in his honor.