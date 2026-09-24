Stanford team finds front and back of brain evolved separately
Turns out, your brain might not be just one big control center after all.
A Stanford team found that the front and back parts of our brains come from different origins, basically making them two separate organs with their own evolutionary stories.
This fresh take challenges what most of us learned in biology class and could totally change how we think about how our brains work.
Mouse embryo study grows brain cells
Researchers discovered these differences by studying mouse embryos and even managed to grow specific brain cells in the lab, potentially speeding up research on diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The study also backs up the idea that the lizard brain handles basic survival stuff while the forebrain takes care of more complex thinking.
All this could open new doors for understanding brain disorders down the line.