Starlink launches in Kuwait amid US-Iran war

Elon Musk 's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, has officially launched in Kuwait. The tech mogul announced the development on X , saying "Starlink now available in Kuwait!" The official Starlink account also shared a map showing that the entire country is now covered by its network. This launch comes amid the US-Israel war with Iran, with Tehran targeting critical infrastructure and military sites in Kuwait.

Regulatory approval Kuwait's CITRA approved Starlink's service Starlink has received the green light from Kuwait's Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA). This comes after internet disruptions were reported in the country earlier this month. However, CITRA clarified that these issues were not related to the ongoing conflict. The satellite-based service is designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet through thousands of low Earth orbit satellites, which operate at an altitude of just about 550km for quick data transfer.

User guide How to get Starlink in Kuwait? To use Starlink's service, users in Kuwait can sign up on the official website. The residential plan costs 31 KWD (approximately ₹9,300) per month. There are two kit options available: a mini kit priced at 92 KWD (approximately ₹27,600) and a standard kit costing 122 KWD (approximately ₹36,700). New users also get their first month free of charge.

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