Starlink Mini 2 gets detachable battery, Wi-Fi 6, slimmer design
What's the story
SpaceX-owned Starlink, the leading provider of satellite connectivity, has unveiled its latest offering - the Starlink Mini 2. The new device is a major upgrade over its predecessor, with a built-in battery that can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. This feature makes it perfect for users in remote areas or during emergencies when traditional internet services are unavailable.
Design and functionality
Device supports Wi-Fi 6 and can broadcast signals
The Starlink Mini 2 is designed to be portable, making it an ideal choice for those who need a reliable internet connection on the go.
The device supports Wi-Fi 6 and can broadcast signals up to an impressive range of 1,800 feet.
It also comes with a USB-C port for charging from an adapter or power bank, adding to its portability and convenience.
Durability
It is IP67-rated for dust and water resistance
The Starlink Mini 2 is not just about portability and functionality. It also boasts a new design that is thinner than its predecessor, measuring just 23.1mm in thickness.
The device is also IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, making it capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions.
This durability makes the Starlink Mini 2 an ideal choice for outdoor use in remote areas.
Pricing and availability
Priced at $999 for early adopters
The Starlink Mini 2 is priced at $999 for early adopters, making it a premium offering in the satellite internet market.
The device is available as part of a bundle that includes the hardware and one year of Roam service.
However, it's worth noting that this new model has more weight due to its battery and kickstand, tipping the scales at around 1.6kg.