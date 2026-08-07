Global satellite firms may need to coordinate with Indian players
What's the story
India is gearing up to welcome satellite internet services from global players like Starlink and OneWeb. However, before they can launch their operations, the government is mulling new regulations that would require these companies to coordinate with Indian players. The proposed rules are aimed at preventing global satellite firms from getting an upper hand over domestic operators.
Regulatory measures
Proposed regulations to ensure level playing field
The Indian government is said to be considering new regulations that would require global satellite companies to coordinate with local players such as Jio before obtaining spectrum and launching services.
The move is part of a broader strategy by the Centre and space regulator IN-SPACe to bolster the satcom industry while giving Indian satellite constellations room for growth.
Market dynamics
Concerns over global players' advantage
The Indian government is worried that global satellite operators could have an edge over new domestic players.
This is because international companies have already secured preferred orbital slots, which could be used to block Indian operators from entering the market.
The issue mainly revolves around coordination and interference among satellites, with potential implications for service launch timelines.
Security issues
National security implications of satellite networks
Another reason for the proposed regulation is national security. Satellite networks can be used across borders, which has raised concerns among Indian security officials.
The government wants to strengthen Indian satellite networks, especially for defense and national security purposes.
This could delay the launch of services by global players until they comply with these new regulations.
Strategic planning
Jio's satellite network designed for future compatibility
Jio, one of the Indian companies that could benefit from these proposed rules, has designed its satellite network to be compatible with another Indian constellation in the future.
The company plans to offer broadband, cellular backhaul, and mobile satellite services like direct-to-device connectivity.
It also intends to build 20-22 ground stations across India and provide nearly 4-4.5 terabits per second of capacity across the country.
Pending approvals
Status of global players' operations in India
Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio's joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES have received approvals from the space regulator and permits from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for their non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) constellations.
However, they are still waiting for security clearances and spectrum allocation before starting services in India.
Amazon Leo has also applied for approvals but is yet to receive clearance from IN-SPACe or the DoT.